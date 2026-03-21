The Pittsburgh Pirates have immense faith in No. 1 MLB prospect Konnor Griffin, otherwise they would not discuss the possibility of signing him to a nine-year, $100-plus million contract extension before he even takes a big-league at-bat. But faith does not always override patience. The Buccos are not ready to call up the teenage shortstop and will instead send him to minor-league camp, per the team's X account.

Many Pirates fans wanted to see Griffin on the Opening Day roster, but most of them will probably acknowledge his current offensive limitations. He posted a .171 batting average with 13 strikeouts and two walks in 16 games during his first spring training. Yes, Griffin displayed remarkable power by blasting four home runs and slugging .488, but he still has plenty to learn at the dish.

Rushing players to The Show before they develop acceptable plate discipline can have severely negative consequences. A rough start could spiral into a loss of confidence, and before they know it, the Pirates will have squandered Griffin's vast potential.

Premature promotions are far too frequent in this sport, and although the organization is under overwhelming pressure to capitalize on Paul Skenes' remaining years in Pittsburgh, the decision to keep the young right-handed hitter off the Opening Day roster is a rational one. Fans' initial instinct is to decry Buccos brass for going with the less costly option, but an additional month or so in the minors could benefit this phenom.

Article Continues Below

It is only a matter of time before Konnor Griffin rejoins the Pirates and makes his MLB debut. There is seemingly no harm in waiting a little longer for his official arrival. Pittsburgh residents might think otherwise, however.

This city has suffered through a decade of bad baseball. When a generational talent rises to the top of the league-wide prospect rankings, people will not want to wait. Ideally, the Pirates will get off to a fast start and surge toward the top of the National League Central standings. Griffin would then be able to sharpen his skills without facing intense scrutiny. It could be a win-win for everyone.

Unfortunately, such a scenario is quite rare around these parts.