Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes entered the World Baseball Classic spotlight with a clear mission. The Pirates ace took the mound for Team USA against Team DR knowing the stakes could not be higher. The semifinal clash carried pressure, noise, and enormous expectations. Yet the young right-hander stayed calm under the stadium lights. After the game, Skenes revealed the simple goal he carried into the matchup that helped Team USA secure a tense 2–1 victory and return to a third straight Classic final.

“Just coming into the game, I wanted to put up as many zeroes as possible and put us in a position to win. Everybody else did their job, that was really fun to watch”@Ken_Rosenthal spoke with Paul Skenes after @USABaseball punched their ticket to the 2026 WBC Championship pic.twitter.com/iZO1jgkREl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2026

“Just coming into the game, I wanted to put up as many zeroes as possible and put us in a position to win. Everybody else did their job. That was really fun to watch,” Skenes told Ken Rosenthal after Team USA punched its ticket to the 2026 World Baseball Classic championship game.

That mindset showed from the first pitch. The Dominican Republic lineup arrived loaded with star power, and Team DR threatened often. The tension never faded. Still, Skenes stayed composed. He challenged hitters and trusted his defense as the game slowly turned into a bullpen battle.

Every zero on the scoreboard mattered. Each inning pushed Team USA closer to the final.

Paul Skenes delivers on baseball’s biggest international stage

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The performance reinforced why so many fans see Skenes as the future face of the Pirates rotation. His power arsenal plays anywhere. However, this moment carried something different. The World Baseball Classic brings together the best players on the planet. Even so, against Team DR, Skenes looked comfortable in that spotlight.

Meanwhile, Team USA needed discipline, pitching, and composure to survive the one-run battle. In the end, they got all three. The American pitching staff held the Dominican lineup to just one run, while the offense produced just enough to protect the lead.

For Skenes, however, the formula remained simple: keep stacking zeroes.

Now the Pirates star stands one win away from helping Team USA capture another World Baseball Classic crown. So the question remains: can he deliver one more dominant moment on baseball’s global stage?