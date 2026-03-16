On Sunday, Team USA advanced further into the ongoing World Baseball Classic with a narrow win over Team Dominican Republic to make it to the final of the tournament. Paul Skenes was on the mound for the American team in this one, and although he didn't have quite the dominant performance that he did the previous game against Mexico, he still did enough to get his team the win.

After the game, Skenes' teammate with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Bubba Chandler, had a blunt reaction to Skenes' dominance on the international stage.

“Super excited to watch him. Dude's a freaking stud, and it's a pleasure to have him in the clubhouse,” said Chandler, per DK Pittsburgh on X, formerly Twitter. “Can't wait for them to win and get our guys back. It's a great day to be an American.”

Skenes also broke down his reaction to the win over the Dominican Republic.

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“It’s unbelievable,” Skenes said, per Tyler Maher of Yahoo Sports. “Just coming into the game, I wanted to put up as many zeroes as possible and put us in a position to win. Everybody else did their job, that was really fun to watch.”

Skenes has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the MLB landscape today, and is a key part of what the Pirates are trying to do moving forward. While Pittsburgh hasn't necessarily done a great job of surrounding him with premium talent thus far, Pirates fans are hoping that will change this year, and the emergence of young players like Chandler certainly factors into that optimism.

The Pirates' season is slated to get underway later this month.