The World Baseball Classic is underway, and Team USA is 2-0 in Pool play. Team USA will face Mexico on Monday night, with Paul Skenes heading to the mound to represent his nation.

Skenes has now written a letter on The Players' Tribune, discussing his true motivation for representing Team USA.

“It’s 2020. June 25th. I turned 18 a couple weeks earlier, and I’m reporting for basic training at the United States Air Force Academy, in Colorado,” The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher began with. ” Within the first three hours, even before they shave our heads, they gather us at the indoor tennis courts and tell us to stand in formation. We don’t know how to do that properly yet. So, it’s a mess. The upperclassmen overseeing us do a lot of moving people around. And then, next thing you know…. They tell us all to raise our right hand. It’s the Oath of Enlistment. Things get real heavy … real fast.”

Skenes was committed to play for Air Force out of high school. He announced that during his junior year of high school, but other teams were attempting to sway his decision. He decided to stay true to his initial decision and join Air Force.

“I got the chills reciting that pledge. Just from how proud I am of this country. I’m actually getting chills right now remembering back to that time. Because when you love something so much that you’re willing to lay down your life for it? It’s pretty meaningful stuff,” Skenes continued. “And, truth be told, as much as I love the game of baseball … that’s much bigger than any sport.”

The reigning National League Cy Young winner would transfer to LSU following his sophomore season. It was something he was initially reluctant to do, but was persuaded to do by his coach at Air Force. Still, his love for country has not wavered.

“I wanted to tell you that story right at the top because it hopefully gives you some insight into who I am, what I’m all about. And I decided it would be good to write you all this letter so that you can truly understand how much it means to me to be playing for the United States of America and wearing the letters U.S.A. across my chest in the World Baseball Classic,” Skenes added.

As he continued, he told stories of his time with Air Force, and his pride in his country. He finished with advice to those who want to make it to the big leagues.

“I’ve been asked that so many times. It’s like your parents are looking for a cheat code or something. But I’ll tell you all right now…. It’s not magic. It’s not luck. It’s work! Hard work is the minimum if you want to be successful in anything. That’s baseball, and that’s life. Please always remember that. And take that with you wherever you go in this world. It will serve you well, I promise,” the star pitcher concluded.

Hard work has paid off for Skenes. Now, Skenes hopes his hard work will pay off for the Pirates and Team USA.