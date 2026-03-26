The Washington Commanders have made several moves throughout the offseason to improve their team as they look to get last year's bad taste out of their mouth. They've recently made an addition to their secondary, agreeing to a contract with veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The Commanders are signing veteran CB Ahkello Witherspoon following his visit to the team today, sources say. After three seasons with the Rams, Witherspoon heads to Washington, rejoining GM Adam Peters, who was with the 49ers when the team drafted Witherspoon,” Garfolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Witherspoon appeared in six games with two starts last season with the Rams, and finished with two passes defended and an interception. Before that, he spent four seasons with the 49ers and two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In total, Witherspoon has played in 96 games with 64 starts. He has 60 career passes defended and 13 interceptions.

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With the Commander releasing a veteran safety in Marshon Lattimore just a few weeks ago, it was a good move for them to sign a veteran to replace him. It's uncertain how much Witherspoon will play with the Commanders, and the team could make more moves during the offseason with the draft approaching as well.

When the draft does come around, the Commanders could have their eyes on an offensive player, as many think that they have a need at wide receiver. Adam Schefter recently predicted that they could draft a running back, and Jeremiyah Love was the player.

“To me, a place that makes sense, today, a month out would be the Washington Commanders. They’ve added to their running back room. I could see Washington being interested in a player like Jeremiyah Love. Seven would be the spot,” on the Pat McAfee Show.