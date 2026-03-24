Konnor Griffin will not begin the 2026 season in the majors, as the Pittsburgh Pirates demoted their top prospect before Opening Day. Despite that, Griffin was able to sign a sponsorship deal with Under Armour.

Reports indicate that Griffin, who turns 20 in April, is signing a multi-year contract with Under Armour, according to Bleacher Report Walk Off. The No. 1-ranked prospect in MLB has his first official cleat and apparel deal.

“BREAKING: MLB’s top prospect Konnor Griffin is signing a multi-year cleat and apparel deal with Under Armour.”

Shortly after the news was announced, Griffin was given a quick Q&A about his career goals in baseball and what he hopes to achieve with his new sponsorship deal. He also revealed why he chose to sign with Under Armour over other possible brands.

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“Under Armour is just so unique,” said Griffin. “You know, it helps me in every part of my game and off the field. Having awesome gear, the cleats are one of the most important pieces of equipment that I use. And Under Armour just has phenomenal cleats.

Meet Under Armour's newest athlete: Konnor Griffin 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/fPzrrOMmr3 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 24, 2026

The future is bright for Konnor Griffin. Not only is he now an official Under Armour athlete, but he also aims to be one of the best young players in MLB. The Pirates selected Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. After just one season in the minors, the Mississippi native is already knocking on the door of the majors.

Konnor Griffin had 484 at-bats last season, finishing with an impressive .333 batting average and .415 OBP while recording 161 hits, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases. He will begin the 2026 campaign in the minor leagues, but Griffin is expected to make his MLB debut at some point this season.