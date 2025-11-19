Amidst winning his second Cy Young award, rumors began spreading that Pittsburgh Pirates superstar Paul Skenes wanted a trade to the Yankees. Skenes wasn't a big fan of it.

While the Pirates haven't won much in his tenure, Skenes is still focused on succeeding in Pittsburgh. He admits the initial rumor caused frustration, although he is over the situation now, via the Dan Patrick Show.

“I was frustrated for a couple hours, and then kind of got over it. It is what it is,” Skenes said. “There's stuff that is going to come out, both good and bad. Obviously it's not true.”

“The hardest part of leaving Air Force for me, was we had just won a conference championship; the first one in the school's history. We had built that,” he continued. “It felt like there was unfinished work that needed to be done. That's how it feels right now. That's what's on the horizon for us, we just have to do it. Leaving before that would leave a bad taste in my mouth because there's work to be done that we've got to do.”

The Pirates have gone 147-177 over Skenes' two seasons with the team, finishing last in the NL Central both campaigns. There isn't much more the right-hander can do, as his first season ended with the Rookie of the Year award and his second the Cy Young. Overall, Skenes has pitched to a 1.96 ERA and a 386/74 K/BB ratio. His 1.97 ERA led MLB in 2025.

Pittsburgh seems committed to improving their roster heading in 2026. Skenes is all-in on what the Pirates are building. But unless the wins start piling up, rumors surrounding a Skenes trade won't die down anytime soon.