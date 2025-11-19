The Dallas Mavericks (4-11) are still waiting for Anthony Davis to return from a calf strain, but their frontcourt has already received significant reinforcements. Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II shared the court for the first time this season in Friday's double-overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and although they sat out Monday's blowout defeat versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, the two big men are expected to be in action for Wednesday's meeting with the New York Knicks.

Gafford and Lively are listed as probable for the home matchup, per the NBA's latest injury report, giving fans some hope that the Mavs can hold their own against one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. Dallas opted to sideline the duo against the Wolves after Sunday's OT win over the Portland Trail Blazers, an unfortunate but potentially necessary measure the team employs to preserve players who are more susceptible to injury.

Ideally, they will be fresh for this upcoming East-West showdown. Mavericks fans are bracing themselves for another disastrous season, but if they can maintain a strong presence in the paint, perhaps a resurgence is still attainable. Davis and Kyrie Irving are obviously the squad's resident stars, but Gafford and Lively are the X-factors. They add physicality and versatility inside, enabling Dallas to develop a strong defensive identity. Can either player stay healthy, though?

Daniel Gafford missed the start of the campaign after suffering an ankle injury in training camp. He is averaging 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks through nine games. Dereck Lively II, who sustained a knee sprain three games into the season, has logged a fairly light workload thus far. He is posting 4.4 points, 4.6 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 16.0 minutes per contest.

If both men can remain active for an extended period of time, the Mavericks could at least have a fighting chance in the Western Conference. They will need to be sharp against the incoming Knickerbockers. Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.