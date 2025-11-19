The Detroit Tigers made significant changes on Tuesday, designating former closer Jason Foley for assignment amid a major round of Tigers offseason roster moves. The shake-up comes as the club clears space on the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft deadline. Foley, who saved 28 games for the Tigers, last pitched in the major leagues in 2024.

The organization took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the set of transactions, which included the designation of their former closer as part of Tuesday’s flurry of offseason adjustments.

INF Gleyber Torres today accepted his qualifying offer to return to the Tigers for the 2026 season. Additionally, the Tigers selected the contracts of the following five players: INF/OF Trei Cruz, INF Hao-Yu Lee and C/1B Eduardo Valencia from Triple-A Toledo as well as C/1B… — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) November 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Foley’s DFA marks a major shift for a club intent on retooling its bullpen after a turbulent finish to the 2025 season. The 27-year-old underwent shoulder surgery in May and missed the entire campaign. Despite his past success, the move underscores Detroit’s urgency to strengthen its relief corps heading into 2026 after back-to-back playoff appearances. It also highlights the organization’s focus on durability and long-term reliability in a bullpen that wore down under heavy workloads last September, costing the team key late-season wins and ultimately its AL Central lead.

Meanwhile, 2025 All-Star infielder Gleyber Torres accepted his qualifying offer, returning on a one-year, $22.05 million deal. The move gives a steady presence in the middle of the lineup as it looks to maximize its championship window behind back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner and ace Tarik Skubal.

The Tigers protected five prospects from the Rule 5 Draft — Trei Cruz, Hao-Yu Lee, Eduardo Valencia, Thayron Liranzo, and Jake Miller — all of whom are viewed as part of the organization’s long-term developmental core. Cruz and Lee bring infield versatility and advanced plate discipline, while Valencia and Liranzo offer offensive upside with power potential. Miller, a promising left-hander, gives the system another arm with starter-caliber stuff and strikeout capability.

The Tigers’ latest roster moves reflect a clear shift in the front office’s priorities toward flexibility and upside. Detroit is focused on strengthening its core with dependable pitching depth as it enters what could be its final season with Skubal under team control.