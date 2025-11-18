After a disappointing 2025 season, the New York Mets could look to make major changes this winter. While fans and pundits will be primarily focused on where first baseman Pete Alonso will choose to sign, there could be other players who have already played their last game in Queens.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, executives expect that New York starting pitcher Kodai Senga will be traded, and that other players could also be available for the right price.

“Kodai Senga, RHP, New York Mets: He is extremely available, and multiple executives expect him to be traded this winter as the Mets look to overhaul their rotation,” Passan wrote.

“The Mets are blowing up plenty. It's not just Luisangel Acuña or Mark Vientos or Brett Baty — center fielder Brandon Nimmo (who has full no-trade protection) and utilityman Jeff McNeil can also be had.”

Senga missed time with a hamstring strain and struggled to remain consistent last season. The 32-year-old went 7-6 with a 3.32 ERA across 22 total starts, but did not end the campaign

Over his final seven starts of the season, he failed to record a win and posted a 6.06 ERA. According to Baseball Savant, the righty ranked in just the 29th percentile in Pitching Run Value.

The Mets’ starting rotation was one of the team’s primary weaknesses. Youngsters such as Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat each made their MLB debuts earlier than expected because veterans such as Senga, Sean Manaea, and Frankie Montas failed to provide stability.

New York’s roster could look much different once spring arrives, and Senga might have already thrown his last pitch in orange and blue.