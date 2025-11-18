The Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to improve in 2026, after a frustrating 2025 season. Tampa Bay is expected to struggle though to spend money due to a destitute payroll, per ESPN. The Rays are listening to offers on Brandon Lowe, due to its need to find new talent.

Rays fans certainly hate to hear it. Tampa Bay finished the 2025 season with a 77-85 record. Lowe, a second baseman, batted .256 during the 2025 campaign with 31 home runs. He was named an All-Star in 2019 and 2025.

Tampa Bay spent the 2025 season playing in a minor-league ball park, due to storm damage at Tropicana Field. The Rays are also involved in an ownership change, after Tampa Bay and the franchise's previous ownership came to a crossroads over how and where to build a new stadium.

Tampa Bay's new owners are promising change.

“We need a new ballpark. I don't think that's disputed by anyone,” new team owner Patrick Zalupski said in October, per the Associated Press. “We want to build a sustainable championship team. We're confident we can be successful in Tampa Bay.”

Work continues at Tropicana Field, to get the stadium ready again for baseball. Tampa Bay is under contract to play at that park for three more seasons, per the Associated Press. Then, the team's home could very well change.

“We're looking at everywhere,” Rays CEO Ken Babby said. “We don't want to pigeonhole ourselves to one location or site.”

Tampa Bay has had success in recent years. The club made the World Series in 2020. It was the second time in the franchise's history that the club made the Fall Classic. Tampa Bay also had a World Series appearance in 2008.

Time will tell who ends up leaving the Rays, as the club undergoes renovation.