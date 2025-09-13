The Boston Red Sox are one of many teams getting ready for the Major League Baseball playoffs. Despite a poor game against the New York Yankees, Boston could snag one of the American League Wild Card spots. However, Red Sox manager Alex Cora will have to get there without Liam Hendricks. The veteran reliever remains injured, clearing the way for Aroldis Chapman.

Chapman has been excellent in Boston since arriving this offseason. However, the flamethrower was not the team's original closer. The Red Sox signed Hendricks to a two-year deal in February, hoping that he was the closer they needed in tight games. Unfortunately, an elbow injury ended his season in late May. He has been recovering on the injured list ever since.

Hendriks has made a lot of progress in his recovery over the course of the season. Unfortunately for him and Cora, the reliever is not going to make it back onto the field in 2025. According to Boston Globe writer Tim Healey, Hendriks suffered a setback in his recovery. Both Cora and his reliever said that a return in 2025 is out of the question. However, Hendriks is ready for 2026.

“Liam Hendriks experienced forearm tightness and isn’t even throwing. So he highly likely won’t pitch again this year,” Healey said. “'It doesn’t look like he’ll be able to be part of it,' Alex Cora said,” Healey confirmed.

“Liam Hendriks said he ‘most likely' is done for the season but he ‘very much so' wants to pitch in 2026. ‘I got a new elbow for a reason,' he said,” Healey reported.

The Red Sox are in the middle of a battle in the AL playoff picture. Cora will have to lean on Chapman for the rest of the season and throughout the playoffs. Even without Hendriks in the mix, Boston has what it takes to be a dark horse contender.