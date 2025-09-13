As the Boston Red Sox continue to fight for a postseason berth in the tight 2025 MLB playoff race, their bullpen just took another blow. Following a 4-1 series-opening loss Friday to the New York Yankees, manager Alex Cora delivered a discouraging update on reliever Liam Hendriks.

The veteran right-hander, who was signed to bolster the Red Sox bullpen, has been shut down indefinitely due to recurring forearm tightness—another setback in a season already marred by injuries. After returning from Tommy John surgery and a hip issue earlier this year, Hendriks lasted just 14 games, posting a 6.59 ERA before hitting the injured list again in late May.

The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to report Cora’s postgame statement on the situation.

“It doesn’t look like he’ll be able to be part of it,” Alex Cora said.

Hendriks was expected to return during the final push of the season, but now his absence looms large. With the Red Sox bullpen already showing signs of fatigue and inconsistency, the loss removes a late-inning option who could have provided stability.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Friday’s defeat saw Boston manage just two hits, one being a solo home run from Nate Eaton. Lucas Giolito pitched 5.2 solid innings but got little support. The loss dropped Boston to 81-68, clinging to a Wild Card spot with pressure from the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros mounting fast.

The injury also has long-term implications for the 36-year-old reliever. Hendriks is under contract through 2025 with a $6M team option for 2026. Given the repeated setbacks, it's unclear whether the front office will exercise that option—or if Hendriks has pitched his last game in Boston.

As the Red Sox chase a postseason berth, they'll have to do it without one of their key bullpen arms—again.