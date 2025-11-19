The San Jose Sharks are lagging behind the race in the Pacific Division out in the Western Conference so far in the 2025-26 NHL season, but they are still an entertaining team to watch, primarily because of one player: Macklin Celebrini.

Playing in his second season in The Show, Celebrini, who just turned 19 years old in June, has been regularly turning heads with his play on the ice in this campaign. He electrified Sharks supporters — and hockey fans, for that matter — again on Tuesday night, as he started the game at home versus the visiting Utah Mammoth on fire.

Celebrini scored not one, but two goals right in the opening period to put the Sharks in front, 2-0, before the first intermission.

With his second goal of the evening, Celebrini broke his tie with former Sharks blue liner Erik Karlsson to set a new Sharks record.

“Celebrini scores again on a breakaway and now has the most points (29) ever by a #SJSharks player in 1st 20 games of a season,” Josh Dubow of the Associated Press shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Make that 30 points now, as Celebrini sent every Sharks fan in the building home with smiles on their faces after scoring the game-winner against Utah in overtime to also complete the hat trick.

Macklin Celebrini scores the overtime winner in San Jose to secure the hat trick on the same night Connor Bedard records three goals of his own. Wow pic.twitter.com/q0JmRVhvtA — BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) November 19, 2025

Celebrini entered the Mammoth game with 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points to go with a plus-3, thus far this season.

The Sharks are scheduled to host next Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings this coming Thursday.