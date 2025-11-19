LSU coach Kim Mulkey has never been shy about making her feelings known. Just ask the reporters who covered the game between the Tigers and Tulane on Monday.

The fifth-ranked LSU annihilated the unranked Green Wave with a 30-point rout, 101-71, at Devlin Fieldhouse to remain undefeated in five outings.

In the postgame conference, Mulkey did not hold back in calling out the reporters from New Orleans for focusing on Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin, who is being rumored to move to LSU or Florida.

“I know ya'll back at home trying to figure out if we're gonna hire Lane Kiffin,” said Mulkey, eliciting laughter from the press room, in a video posted by CHAMPSIDE on X.

“Who's gonna get the first news? I hate to tell you that Lane was in Gainesville yesterday.

The 63-year-old Mulkey said everything with a straight face, so it's hard to tell if she was merely joking or legitimately irked. But that's also exactly what makes her an interesting figure.

Mulkey's comments earned mixed reactions from fans.

“LOL,” said @ddmccullough.

“Bless her heart,” added @bigbrowndog15.

“She can’t take the hint. Nobody outside of their fanbase is going to pay them the attention they want until they play better competition,” wrote @webside5.

“I’m sorry, Kim, but this is slightly more important right now,” posted @GriffinJef99947.

“She’s always been the snarky person on the planet. Nobody told her the world doesn’t revolve around her, you can tell. I understand fully how good of a coach she is. But it’s like being really good at being a cop,” commented @JohnnyG_021.

Kiffin, who has steered the Rebels to a 10-1 record this season, is also being linked to the New York Giants.