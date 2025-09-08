Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman has been unstoppable on the mound against the Diamondbacks. His dominance is giving the Red Sox a crucial edge as the postseason race heats up. Aroldis Chapman’s hitless streak has now reached 17 straight appearances without allowing a hit. This marks one of the most remarkable pitching runs in recent MLB history.

Chapman’s hitless streak has also stretched to 14⅔ innings, dating back to July 26, and it now ranks as the third-longest since 1901. Only Randy Choate’s 20 straight appearances in 2011 and Tim Byrdak’s 18 consecutive outings in 2012 stand ahead of him.

As a result, Aroldis Chapman’s resurgence has been vital for the Red Sox bullpen. His command and velocity have returned to elite form, and his presence has transformed the dynamic of late-inning situations. Because of this, Boston can now rely on him to shut down opposing lineups when it matters most. Against teams like the Diamondbacks and other playoff contenders, his consistency has given the Red Sox the upper hand in tight games.

Furthermore, this run highlights Chapman’s ability to adapt. Known throughout his career for overpowering hitters, he has now added sharper pitch sequencing and better movement to his arsenal. Consequently, hitters are struggling to pick up his slider after seeing a triple-digit fastball, creating a nearly unhittable combination. With each outing, his confidence grows, and so does the team’s trust in him to deliver in critical spots.

Ultimately, the Red Sox remain locked in a fierce battle for postseason positioning, and Chapman’s dominance has provided a much-needed boost. If he maintains this pace, his historic run could play a pivotal role in Boston’s playoff push. For now, every appearance by Chapman feels like must-watch baseball. The only question left: how long can Aroldis Chapman keep this hitless streak alive and cement his place in MLB history?

And more importantly, can the Red Sox ride his dominance all the way into the postseason?