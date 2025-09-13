As the Boston Red Sox continue their grind toward the MLB postseason, manager Alex Cora issued a firm reminder to his players to stay grounded. Cora's playoff message came just hours before Game 2 of a pivotal three game series against the New York Yankees, following a 4-1 loss in the opener.

Boston has hit a wall offensively, tallying just two hits in Game 1 while continuing a stretch of inconsistent at-bats. Kutter Crawford surrendered four earned runs across five innings as the team fell to 81-67. The defeat narrowed their lead in the MLB Wild Card race, now just one game ahead of both Houston and Seattle.

Amid this tense backdrop, MLB.com's Ian Browne posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Cora is urging his team to stop thinking ahead and focus on execution.

“I think we should stop talking October, to be honest with you. There's a lot of stuff going on, and we have to play better. I'm not saying we're in a bad spot, but I think we have to wait to see if October is part of this.”

The Red Sox offense struggles have been part of a larger concern for the club. Over the past 10 games, Boston is batting just .268, with most of that production coming in bursts. In Friday’s loss, Nate Eaton and Alex Bregman accounted for the only two hits, as New York’s pitching kept the lineup in check.

Compounding matters, the Red Sox injuries continue to pile up. Boston is currently without key contributors such as Triston Casas, Hunter Dobbins, and Liam Hendriks, with 15 players on the injured list. That reality has tested the team’s depth and made every remaining game critical.

Saturday’s Game 2, with Brayan Bello on the mound, represents more than a bounce-back—it’s a chance for the club to prove they can hold their ground with MLB playoff implications on the line.

The Red Sox manager's message was clear. Stop focusing on the future and start performing like it matters now.