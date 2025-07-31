The San Diego Padres are behind two of the Major League Baseball trade deadline's biggest moves. After trading for Mason Miller, the Padres acquired Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano. The move sends a clear message to the league that San Diego is going all in on the 2025 season. The MLB trade deadline has been defined by them.

Many teams around the league had interest in O'Hearn at the trade deadline. The first baseman was one of the few bright spots on a disappointing Orioles team this season. Now, he and Laureano have a chance to contend for a World Series on one of the league's best rosters.

According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, the deal came at a heavy price. San Diego sent away Boston Bateman, one of their top prospects, to make the deal happen. After moving the No. 3 prospect in MLB for Miller hours before, the Padres' farm system is considerably worse. However, San Diego would gladly make the trade if they had a clear shot at a World Series title.

The Padres are three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. However, San Diego has one of the longest active win streaks in the league. The Padres have taken advantage of the Dodgers' offensive struggled to close the gap. Now that they have O'Hearn and Laureano, completing the comeback doesn't seem so far-fetched.

O'Hearn earned a starting spot on the American League All-Star team this season amid trade rumors. His production at the plate stayed consistent, even as Baltimore plummeted in the standings. The Orioles have been near the bottom of MLB for most of the season, but O'Hearn is not to blame.

With him, Laureano, Miller, and J.P Sears coming in, San Diego could walk away as the trade deadline's biggest winner. The only question now is whether or not their moves were enough. Despite their trades, they still face an uphill climb in their division. However, the Padres have the roster to pull off the upset.