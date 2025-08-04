The San Diego Padres were once again buyers at the trade deadline, bolstering the roster for a playoff run in 2025. The team added a big arm to the bullpen, landing Mason Miller in a deal with the Athletics. And the All-Star reliever is already up to speed on the Padres’ intense rivalry with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“They told me right away, obviously, we don’t like those guys a whole lot. I haven’t really had a rivalry to that extent,” Miller admitted per Foul Territory.

“I’m excited to experience that. Definitely going to be a lot of eye-opening experiences going forward just with playing in front of all these fans and playing in these big rivalry games that mean so much,” he added.

The Padres continue push for division crown

The Padres/Dodgers rivalry is one of the fiercest in the sport at the moment and Miller figures to be thrown right into the fray. San Diego has put pressure on Los Angeles, making up serious ground in what’s becoming a heated division race.

Over the last month the Padres have closed the gap between the teams, jumping from nine games back in the NL West to just three games behind the division-leading Dodgers. And the Padres are rolling right now, having won seven of their last eight contests.

Miller pitched well in his debut with the team, holding a three-run lead in the eighth inning before handing the game over to closer Robert Suarez. But some MLB analysts have wondered if the Padres overpaid for the reliever in giving up top prospect Leo De Vries. Especially if Miller will stay in a setup role.

Either way, San Diego significantly upgraded its bullpen at the deadline. Now the Padres are focused on chasing down the Dodgers. The two teams next play on August 15 in Los Angeles. The last time the clubs clashed, tempers flared following a controversial hit by pitch.

More sparks should fly over the second half, especially if San Diego keeps pushing for the division lead. And Miller will experience the rivalry up-close and personal.