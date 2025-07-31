The San Diego Padres have high hopes of overtaking the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and having a long run in the postseason. The Padres have made multiple moves leading up to the trade deadline. One of their latest moves could be one of their most important.

Manager Mike Shildt will have a new left-handed starter at his disposal because the Padres acquired Nestor Cortes in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cortes is a stylish southpaw who has been on the 60-day Injured List with a left elbow flexor strain. He has only pitched in two games for the Brewers this season and he has a 9.00 earned run average. If Cortes can return shortly from his injury, he could provide significant help to the Padres in the final two months of the regular season.

Cortes has spent the majority of his career with the New York Yankees. He was an All-Star for the Yankees during the 2022 season. He was 12-4 that year with a 2.44 earned run average. Cortes started 28 games for the Yankees that season and he struck out 163 batters in 158.1 innings.

He also pitched in 31 games last season — starting 30 times. The 30-year-old had a 9-10 record with a 3.77 ERA in 2024. He pitched a career-high 174.1 innings and he struck out 162 batters.

Padres send outfielder Brandon Lockridge to Brewers

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) reacts to a challenge during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park.
Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Brewers were hoping to get a key member of their pitching rotation when they acquired Cortes from the Yankees last season in a trade that sent ace closer Devin Williams to New York. Cortes' arm injury prevented that from happening.

The Padres have sent 28-year-old outfielder Brandon Lockridge to the Brewers. Lockridge has played the role of defensive replacement and pinch runner during the last two seasons. His offensive ability appears to be limited. He is slashing .216/.258/.261 this season with no home runs and 5 RBI in 95 plate appearances.

The Yankees shifted Cortes to a bullpen role in last year's postseason. He gave up a game-winning grand slam to Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

He is expected to return to active duty in August, and he is likely to have multiple opportunities to face Freeman and the Dodgers again.

The Padres are in the midst of a five-game winning streak, having just swept the New York Mets in a three-game series at Petco Park.

San Diego has a 60-49 record and they are in second place in the NL West. They are three games behind the Dodgers (63-46).

