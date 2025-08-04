The San Diego Padres were one of the most active teams at the MLB trade deadline once again. They picked up Mason Miller from the Athletics, sending the No. 3 prospect in baseball, Leo De Vries, the other way. They have depleted their prospect pipeline in recent years in the name of winning now. Padres GM AJ Preller spoke on why he was willing to part with De Vries, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

“He's asked about in every deal,” Preller said of De Vries. “He's a really good player; he's a tremendous prospect. We weren't gonna do it unless we got the right fit.”

He continued, “You obviously are always trying to make good trades. But I think we understand you got to give up good players to get good players. And in the end, if it puts your team in a good position for now and for the future, that's a positive outcome.”

The Padres traded four prospects for one season of Tanner Scott at last year's trade deadline, and it almost paid off in spades. While they lost to the Dodgers in the NLDS, Scott was excellent down the stretch. He left for the Dodgers in free agency.

When trading for Miller, Preller targeted a closer with years of team control left. He can be with the Padres through 2030, assuming they don't trade him eventually as well, and should be a big part of their postseason plan. Giving up their top prospect is something Preller is comfortable with to land a big name.

The Padres also picked up Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Laureano, Freddy Fermin, and Will Wagner before the MLB trade deadline. They have loaded up to try and chase down the scuffling Dodgers in the NL West and compete for the pennant. Did Preller do enough at the deadline?