With the San Diego Padres looking to make noise in the NL West this upcoming season, the one team that is favored to win it is the Los Angeles Dodgers. As the Padres prepare themselves during spring training for the 2026 season, star Fernando Tatis Jr. would speak on what the Dodgers have done and how their big spending has led to attracting players.

Tatis would speak to the media on Tuesday and was asked about Los Angeles' spending, which his teammate Manny Machado had some interesting comments on recently. While many have various opinions on how the Dodgers spend money, Tatis would explain why “it's the right way to do it.”

“It's the right way to do it. I mean, if you want to go win it all, that's just the right way to do it, and they're doing it right,” Tatis said, according to 97.3 The Fan.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was asked about his thoughts on the Dodgers' spending and where he's at entering the upcoming season and gave some WBC predictions: pic.twitter.com/herhBGsOks — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) February 17, 2026

Looking at Machado's comments, he would have an NSFW response as to why he likes what Los Angeles is doing when it comes to spending, like they've done for many seasons, especially this offseason with Kyle Tucker.

“I f—ing love it,” Machado said Sunday, via ESPN. “Every team should be doing it. That s— is f—ing great for the game.”

“I think every team has the ability to do it,” Machado continued. “I hope all 30 teams learn from that.”

Padres' Manny Machado continues on Dodgers' spending

While the Padres continue to shape up for the 2026 season, some people could be shocked at how positive Tatis and Machado are when it comes to the Dodgers' spending. Machado would even say, “There should not be a cap.”

“There should not be a cap,” Machado said. “There is a lot of money being made. Look what's gone on within the game the last five years…A lot of teams have the ability to do what the Dodgers are doing.”

San Diego looks to further improve after finishing with a 90-72 record, which put them second in the NL West, though they were eliminated by the Chicago Cubs in the wild card round.