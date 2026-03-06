March 5, 2026, was a day that will live on in history for the San Diego Padres. In a single day, they had eight players hit home runs against the Seattle Mariners.

Altogether, they finished the day by scoring a Spring Training record 27 runs in a 27-6 victory, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. In the process, the Padres scored the second-most runs in a Spring Training game since the St. Louis Cardinals scored 29 runs in 2022.

The eight players who hit the home runs were Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill, Miguel Andujar, Freddy Fermin, Bryce Johnson, Tirso Ornelas, Sung-Mun Song, and Nick Schnell. Additionally, San Diego put up 12 runs in the top of the second inning.

Furthermore, Walker Buehler pitched three innings and struck out four. All the while recovering really nicely after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Padres will conclude their Spring Training schedule against the Mariners on March 23. On March 26, they will begin their season at home against the Detroit Tigers.

Last season, San Diego finished the year at 90-72 and secured a Wild Card birth. Ultimately, they would come up short against the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card series.

The expectation going into this season is that San Diego will be either on the bubble or at .500, while there is anticipation that they will continue to shake up their roster with trades.

On Friday, the Padres will take on the Cubs. Then on Saturday, they will play against the Cleveland Guardians. Finally, they will close out the week playing against the Cincinnati Reds.