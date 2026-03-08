One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the San Francisco 49ers regards veteran Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams. Williams is still getting it done at the age of 37, but some have speculated that a restructure or even potential trade could be on the horizon due to the massive cap hit that his $38 million salary carries for next season.

Recently, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on the latest as to the 49ers' line of thinking regarding Williams.

“The clock is ticking on 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, whose $38 million cap hit is a challenge. San Francisco must make a decision, and teams are wondering whether he'll be available as a result. Common sense says San Francisco will try to work something out with the 12-time Pro Bowler,” reported Fowler on ESPN.com.

The 49ers would certainly benefit themselves by exploring all avenues in trying to keep the Pro Bowler around. Williams is still producing at an elite level despite his age, and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He remains a key part of the 49ers' offensive attack, opening up gaping holes for running back Christian McCaffrey and also helping to provide quarterback Brock Purdy with some time in the pocket.

Article Continues Below

Fowler also reported on some free agents that the 49ers could look to pursue if they are indeed able to restructure Williams' deal, including wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

“The Patriots, Commanders and Titans are closely watching his market, along with the 49ers,” reported Fowler.

Another name to look out for is linebacker Kaden Ellis, as Fowler noted that he “has fans around the league among the previous staffs he has played for: San Francisco (defensive coordinator Raheem Morris) and Cleveland (defensive coordinator Mike Rutenburg).”

In any case, the NFL free agency period will open up on March 11.