The San Diego Padres turned to Nick Castellanos in free agency to add a bit more thump to their lineup. On Tuesday, Castellanos showed his new ball club exactly what he can do.

The slugger stepped into the box trailing the Chicago White Sox 1-0 in a spring training matchup. Castellanos erased that deficit immediately, crushing a ball to left field, via the team's X, formerly Twitter account.

Go ahead, Casty 😤

Where exactly Castellanos will play on the field is still being figured out. He's likely to spend time in the outfield and at first base alongside designated hitter. But the Padres predominantly signed him for his bat. They want Castellanos to continue mashing longballs and being a key source of run production in the middle of the lineup.

Over his 13 years in the major leagues, Castellanos has hit .272 with 250 home runs, 920 RBIs and 42 stolen bases. He is a two-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger. However, Castellanos is coming off of what many consider a down year. In his final campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies, the outfielder/first baseman hit .250 with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs.

Still, if Castellanos was on the Padres, he would've ranked fourth in home runs and second in RBIs. Furthermore, in the two seasons prior to 2025, he had at least 23 home runs and 86 RBIs. San Diego remains confident that the former All-Star can remain a key contributor.

On Tuesday, Castellanos left no doubts about that fact. It may have been just a spring training game, but he is trying to prove himself to his new organization. A few more moonshots out to left would certainly do the trick.