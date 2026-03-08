A significant transformation is taking place in Cincinnati as Trey Hendrickson officially announced his departure from the Bengals through a heartfelt farewell on social media.

After five seasons and four Pro Bowl selections, the thirty-one-year-old edge rusher expressed great pride in wearing the team's logo.

His exit signifies the end of an era, especially following a season that was cut short due to a severe hip and pelvis injury, and with no franchise tag applied, Hendrickson is set to enter the open market, leaving a substantial void in a defensive front that has relied on his relentless pursuit of quarterbacks since 2021.

According to ESPN, the Bengals could be quite active in the defensive free-agent market as they explore various position groups, and one player to watch is edge rusher Rashan Gary, especially if the Packers choose to move on from him.

The Bengals' new defensive line coach, Jerry Montgomery, worked with Gary during his time in Green Bay, and Cincinnati has also been linked to safety Nick Cross and several defensive linemen.

The Jets and Bengals frequently come up in discussions about top safeties, with Kansas City’s Bryan Cook being a key player in the mix.

The potential availability of Rashan Gary has led to some confusion, particularly after a deleted Instagram post that many interpreted as a farewell to Green Bay.

Initial reports suggested that a release or trade was imminent; however, sources later clarified that Gary's account had been hacked and that he remains under contract for now.

Despite this digital drama, Gary has established himself as a consistent force with 46.5 career sacks and over 270 tackles.

If the Packers do decide to move the twenty-eight-year-old defender, his existing connection with Montgomery makes Cincinnati a logical destination to fill the gap left by Hendrickson’s elite production.