After being dealt at the trade deadline, Merrill Kelly re-joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in free agency. However, a Diamondbacks reunion wasn't the only offer Kelly had on the table.

Before putting pen to paper, the right-hander received a three-year offer from the San Diego Padres. However, Kelly took everything into consideration before making his decision. Ultimately, he knew returning to the Diamondbacks would be better for him and his family, via Foul Territory.

“It was definitely enticing, it definitely made the decision a lot harder to come back here. But once Arizona got to the number they did, it just made a lot more sense to come back here.”

Kelly admitted that going into the offseason, he was hoping to decide between the Padres and Diamondbacks. Arizona managed to up their offer to two-years, $40 million. It was a difficult choice, but Kelly saw all the upside that playing for the D'Backs brings.

As for Arizona, they're re-adding another standout pitcher to their rotation. Splitting time between the Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers in 2025, Kelly posted a 3.52 ERA and a 167/48 K/BB ratio. Over his entire seven years in the majors, the right-hander has recorded a 3.77 ERA and a 911/300 K/BB ratio.

With Corbin Burnes on the shelf, the Diamondbacks need as much pitching talent as they can get. They managed to sign Zac Gallen to a one-year deal and still have Eduardo Rodriguez. But now Kelly will be taking on an even more important role in the rotation.

If Kelly had signed with the Padres, he would be battling his old franchise for the NL West crown. But now back to the MLB franchise he has most of his experience with, the righty will be trying to help the Diamondbacks break into the playoffs.