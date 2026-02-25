Spring training is in full session, and the San Diego Padres are hoping to find some gems who could make a serious impact for the team in 2026. San Diego, as well as the entire NL West, will always be in a tough position as long as the Los Angeles Dodgers are at the top of the league. Despite LA's dominance, anyone can win the World Series. The Friars are hoping 2026 is the year they hoist the trophy for the very first time.

The Padres are led by Nick Pivetta in the rotation. The right-hander pitched very well in 2026 and emerged as the top starter on the team, and had a Top 6 year in the National League. Pivetta finished 6th in the NL in CY Young voting in 2025 as he ended the year with a 2.87 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 190 strikeouts, and 5.3 WAR in 181.2 innings.

The Canadian pitcher will not represent his country in the World Baseball Classic in less than 10 days, as he wants to focus on the upcoming season, which could be a contract year for him. Pivetta has three years left on his deal with the Friars; however, has an opt-out after 2026 and 2027. If he has another season as he did in 2025, Pivetta will opt out of his contract and test the market for what could be a much bigger contract.

Article Continues Below

The right-hander recently joined MLB Network to talk about his 2025 season and the changes that led to the success.

Nick Pivetta put up career-best marks in ERA, IP, K, WHIP and more in 2025 🔥 The @Padres hurler joins #MLBNHotStove to talk about what worked and adapting throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/xPlb3myqaL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 25, 2026

“The game is about adapting, guys are always changing,” Pivetta said. “Information is changing. So, the better you can be about adapting your arsenal, work ethic, and what you are trying to achieve on a daily basis is important. Allow your talents to lead the runway.”