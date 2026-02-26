The San Diego Padres are looking for new ownership. The Siedler family announced the sale of the team last November, and there have reportedly been five groups that have placed initial bids to purchase the team. Two of those groups are Premier League owners for Chelsea and Everton.

On Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic announced that Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees has partnered up with the founder of Vouri, and they are one of the five groups that have placed an initial bid.

“Joe Kudla, the owner and CEO of Carlsbad, Calif.-based Vuori, has partnered with Drew Brees, who began his decorated NFL career with the San Diego Chargers, in pursuit of the Padres, according to industry sources who were granted anonymity to speak freely about the franchise’s sale process. The due date for the first round of offers was Wednesday, the sources said. Other remaining suitors include Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob and English Premier League club owner José E. Feliciano, two prospective buyers whose interest in the Padres was previously reported.”

“Kudla, a University of San Diego alum, founded Vuori in 2015. The rapidly growing athleisure brand reached a $5.5 billion valuation more than a year ago and branched into major professional sports last summer, announcing endorsement deals with the likes of British tennis star Jack Draper and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.”

The Seidler family is hoping to earn north of $3 billion for the team, and they want to get it done well before the potential lockout coming next offseason. The Padres were bought in 2012 for $800 million by the late Peter Seidler and his partner, Ron Fowler. Fowler was a massive part of landing Manny Machado in San Diego.

Drew Brees is a fan of the Padres. He has attended many games wearing a Padres jersey and has lived in San Diego for many years. He began his football career in San Diego before being traded to the New Orleans Saints. Even though he spent a ton of time in New Orleans, San Diego is special to Brees, and he would be a great owner for the team.