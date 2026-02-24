The San Diego Padres received some tough news on Tuesday as starting pitcher Matt Waldron is undergoing surgery for a hemorrhoid, and is now considered week-to-week with the injury. Padres beat writer Kevin Acee was on the news.

“Matt Waldron has been shut down. Had a procedure for an infection in his ‘rear end,' according to Padres manager Craig Stammen.

Waldron is ‘week to week.' Going to be far more difficult for him to make starting rotation out of camp.”

Waldron is known for his kuckleball and is currently the only active player in the league who utilizes it. His knuckleball has improved over the years, and he can touch 95 with his fastball. He can be a real threat in the Padres' rotation when fully healthy. The issue, however, is that Waldron is out of minor-league options.

When coming back from this injury, there is no telling if Waldron will be able to stay with the ballclub if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster. The Padres have signed a ton of starting pitching depth, and already have four starters who are almost guaranteed spots.

Nick Pivetta, Michael King, Joe Musgrove, and Randy Vasquez are the top four in the rotation. Tristan McKenzie has a real shot to be the No. 5 starter, as well as German Marquez and Walker Buehler. The former world champion may be the best fit at the No. 5 starter to begin the season. Griffin Canning, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, could make the rotation when he is fully healthy in a few months. San Diego has options, which could really hurt Waldron's case at some point.