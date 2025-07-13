In a season that’s tested his mental toughness and mechanics, Jackson Merrill gave San Diego Padres fans a glimmer of hope Tuesday night with not one, but two game-tying home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies. Merrill’s second blast, a solo shot to right-center in the bottom of the sixth inning off ace Zack Wheeler, knotted the game at four and reminded everyone why “MerrillMania” was very real in 2024.

“Jackson Merrill hits his SECOND game-tying homer of the night!” MLB posted on X, highlighting a rare bright moment in what’s been a frustrating sophomore campaign for the 21-year-old.

It was vintage Merrill—calm under pressure, balanced in the box, and ready to deliver in the clutch. After breaking out as a rookie last year with a .292 average, 24 home runs, and Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field, Merrill looked poised for superstardom. He narrowly missed out on NL Rookie of the Year honors, finishing second to Pirates ace Paul Skenes, and was embraced by the San Diego faithful as their next franchise cornerstone.

Jackson Merrill carrying Padres in matchup vs Phillies

San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) celebrates with designated hitter Trenton Brooks (41) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park.
David Frerker-Imagn Images

But 2025 hasn’t been as kind. Following a red-hot start in April where he batted .379 with a 1.090 OPS, injuries—including a hamstring strain and concussion—halted his momentum. Since then, Merrill has endured a lengthy slump, entering Tuesday with a .266 average and a .726 OPS across 58 games. His strikeout rate has ballooned, his exit velocity dipped to the 29th percentile, and his chase rate ranks among the bottom five percent of MLB.

“I’m missing pitches,” Merrill admitted after a recent 0-for-5 outing. “That’s the bottom line. The pitches that are usually crushed that are in the zone, I’m not hitting them. I’m hitting foul balls.”

Despite the offensive woes, Merrill has refused to sulk. He’s doubled down on his defense, which remains among the league’s best. His 12 Outs Above Average last season were no fluke, and he continues to make highlight-reel plays in center field. With a cannon for an arm and sharp instincts, Merrill remains a two-way asset.

“I haven’t been doing s— with the bat,” Merrill said bluntly. “I have to do something with my glove… whenever you can’t produce on one side of the ball, how can you produce on the other?”

Padres manager Mike Shildt has shuffled the lineup, hoping to reignite his young star. Merrill has slipped down the batting order, and coaches have worked with him on recalibrating his swing path. His finish is higher this season, and some speculate he’s using different muscles through the zone—possibly contributing to his struggles with pitch recognition and timing.

But Tuesday’s performance might be a turning point. Two home runs—both in high-leverage situations—suggest Merrill is beginning to adjust. After a month where he’d gone 3-for-35 with just one extra-base hit, the power display was as unexpected as it was encouraging.

For Merrill, the game of baseball is one of constant adjustments. As he told reporters earlier this month, “The game will humble you very fast.” But with nights like this, Merrill proves he’s still capable of carrying this Padres team when it matters most.

And with San Diego going 9-11 in their last 20 games, they’ll need more moments like these from their young star to stay competitive in the crowded NL playoff race.

