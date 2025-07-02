The San Francisco Giants are sticking with their skipper — and their clubhouse couldn’t be happier. On Tuesday, the organization officially exercised manager Bob Melvin’s 2026 club option, signaling confidence in the three-time Manager of the Year despite a turbulent stretch. The news resonated especially well with the team’s veteran core, including ace Logan Webb, who didn't hold back in his praise.

“It’s exciting for us to see,” Webb said. “He’s one of the greatest managers, I think, of all time. Everyone in this clubhouse has his back the whole time.”

Melvin, now in his second season at the helm in San Francisco, has long been respected across the league for his leadership, preparation, and ability to connect with players. His track record speaks for itself — eight postseason appearances, three Manager of the Year awards, and a .515 career winning percentage over 22 seasons managing five different clubs.

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman, another vocal veteran, echoed Webb’s sentiments: “I’m so pumped for him. He deserves it.”

Giants exercise Bob Melvin's contract through 2026

The Giants, who entered Tuesday at 45-40 and sitting in third place in the NL West, have had an up-and-down 2025 campaign. After a strong start, they've struggled to find consistency, recently dropping 11 of their last 15 games. Despite the skid, the front office chose stability over panic.

“Having the chance to work alongside Bob every day, we’re really fortunate to have such an experienced leader and one of the most well-respected managers in baseball,” said Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey. “His leadership, preparation, and connection with our players have been invaluable, and we believe he’s the right person to continue guiding this team forward.”

Melvin took over in 2024 after the firing of Gabe Kapler, and while his first season ended in an underwhelming 80-82 record, his presence has been viewed as a steadying force in a transitioning franchise. Posey, now leading the front office, has already pulled the trigger on major moves — including signing Willy Adames and orchestrating a blockbuster trade for Rafael Devers — and sees Melvin as the right man to oversee this evolving roster.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this group,” Melvin said in a statement. “I believe in what we’re building here, and I appreciate the confidence that the Giants ownership group, Greg, Buster, Larry, Zack, and the rest of the organization have shown in me and our staff. We have a lot of unfinished business this year, and I’m looking forward to the work ahead.”

Melvin, a Bay Area native and former Giants catcher, has long viewed this job as his dream role. And now, he’ll have at least one more season to try and guide the franchise back to postseason relevance. With Melvin secured, and a clubhouse firmly behind him, the Giants hope the stability up top helps translate into results on the field — sooner rather than later.