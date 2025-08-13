The San Francisco Giants lost their fourth straight game on Tuesday night, this time coming in a 5-1 loss against the San Diego Padres. It was the second straight game where they scored just one run, and in total, the Giants have scored four runs in the past four games.

After the game, Giants manager Bob Melvin was extremely frustrated, especially since they had a chance to break things open.

“You know we had the one inning where we had the bases loaded and one out and got a chance and can't get anybody home. Similar theme, and yeah, it's a lot of frustration,” Melvin said.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Giants had the bases loaded and one out, but came away with zero runs in that frame as Heliot Ramos popped out to end the inning.

Ramos was frustrated, breaking his bat over his legs as he walked away, upset.

Heliot Ramos breaks his bat over his knee after striking out 😳 pic.twitter.com/Dd54cToV6M — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 13, 2025

After the game, Ramos spoke about that incident with emotions riding high.

“Every time I'm out there, I show my emotions. But at the end of the day I'm always locked in for the next moment. Anything that happens next I'm always there and I'm always going to be ready for it. No matter if I strike out, ground out — I'm ready for the moment,” Ramos said postgame via KNBR.

It was a perfect opportunity for San Francisco to cash in and try and get a win, but it failed.

Ramos also finished the game hitless in five at-bats with two strikeouts, and the Giants left fielder went hitless on Monday night against the Padres as well.

The Giants are trailing down in the National League West standings, the offense has hit a wall, and it just seems that tensions are flaring in the Bay Area with the final stretch of the season coming soon.