The Kansas City Royals are looking to rebound from a slow start to reach the playoffs for the second straight season. Kansas City added Mike Yastrzemski in a surprise deal with the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline to help with the second-half push.

The veteran outfielder had spent his entire career with San Francisco, only overlapping with Rafael Devers briefly. But Devers made an impression and Yastrzemski wanted to set the record straight about the much-maligned third baseman.

“He was the best man. Awesome teammate… I think he just got thrown into a weird circumstance,” Yastrzemski said of Devers, per Foul Territory. “Sometimes as players you have to stick up for yourself and I think that’s what he tried to do. And I think the wording of it was delivered poorly. Because he’s an awesome teammate,” Yastrzemski said.

Royals' Mike Yastrzemski speaks up for Rafael Devers

The Giants acquired Devers in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in June. The three-time All-Star drew criticism for his apparent reluctance over switching positions. Boston signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman during the offseason and the team wanted Devers to move to DH.

While Devers initially balked at the change, he eventually accepted it. However, when Boston then asked him to take over first base following an injury, Devers refused. Shortly afterwards, he was shipped off to the Giants.

Yastrzemski played with Devers in San Francisco until he was sent to the Royals at the deadline. But he enjoyed his brief time as Devers’ teammate.

“He works his tail off. He tries to help everybody. If you’re facing a guy that he’s faced and you haven’t faced him, full scouting report… He’s really smart and he cares about winning so much. So, I don’t understand where all the heat came from,” Yastrzemski said.

While the Giants have fallen out of the playoff picture with a five-game skid, the Royals are still hanging around. And Yastrzemski began contributing to his new team immediately, hitting a home run a day after being traded. Known for his strong defense in right field, Yastrzemski is up to 10 homers and 2.4 bWAR in 106 games this season.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. appreciates having Yastrzemski as a teammate as Kansas City makes a playoff push. The team is one game under .500 and 9.5 games behind the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers.