The San Francisco Giants entered Tuesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates looking for some revenge. After a trade deadline saw San Francisco move players like Mike Yastrzemski and Camilo Doval, the have struggled to win games. They hope that Logan Webb can help right the ship. The Giants' ace joined elite company, including Madison Bumgarner and Tim Lincecum.

During his start against Pittsburgh, Webb logged 1,000 career innings. He is the tenth starting pitcher in San Francisco team history to reach that mark while only playing for the Giants, according to NBC Sports. He joins Bumgarner and Lincecum, the two prior additions. In an era where players move around the league in free agency and trade, Webb stands out from the crowd.

Webb survived another trade deadline, one where he defended Buster Posey and the front office. San Francisco made some deals that their fanbase did not agree with while reacting to their recent losing streak. The Giants went from a dark horse team in the National League to one focused on next season. Regardless of the team's standing, Webb has been a consistent presence.

Posey's former teammate has been the face of the Giants' rotation for years. The veteran starter earned All-Star honors in each of the past two seasons. While he is not the biggest name in the baseball world, his reputation has spread throughout the league as one of the best pitchers. He proved it with a stellar start against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Webb allowed one earned run and struck out ten against the Pirates over six innings. His offense came to play as well, giving him eight runs of support, punctuated by three home runs. Despite the dominant offensive showing, Webb's performance stole the show for the Giants.

Webb was always going to be remembered fondly by Giants fans. Now his name is etched in team history alongside legends like Lincecum and Bumgarner.