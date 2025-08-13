It's safe to say that things have not gone well for the San Francisco Giants over the last few weeks. After the Giants traded outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and relief pitcher Camilo Doval at the deadline, it essentially signaled an end to any sort of playoff push this year.

But nobody expected it to be this bad. Since the deadline, the Giants have a 5-6 record, and while that isn't horrible, the last few games have been frustrating for San Francisco.

The Giants dropped two in a row to the Washington Nationals at home over the weekend, including an 8-0 loss on Sunday, where they recorded just three hits. Then, the Giants lost the first two games against the San Diego Padres and scored two runs total in those games.

After a 5-1 loss on Tuesday, manager Bob Melvin was visibly frustrated in the postgame press conference.

“Very frustrated,” Melvin said via KNBR. “You know we had the one inning where we had the bases loaded and one out and got a chance and can't get anybody home. Similar theme, and yeah, it's a lot of frustration.”

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Wilmer Flores singled, Matt Chapman walked, and Dominic Smith singled to load the bases with just one out. But, the Padres replaced David Morgan with All-Star reliever Jason Adam, and he got both Patrick Bailey and Heliot Ramos to pop out to get out of the jam in the situation Melvin was referring to.

In Monday's loss, the Giants had two on and one out in the bottom of the second inning but couldn't score any runs, and the only score of that game was a Rafael Devers solo home run in the sixth inning.

On Tuesday, it was just a first-inning RBI single by Flores, and other than that, nobody else crossed the plate.

Entering Wednesday's series finale, the Giants are 59-61 and just a half game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks as frustration is boiling over in the Bay Area.