The San Francisco Giants' playoff hopes looked cooked not too long ago, but somehow, thanks to the New York Mets' collapse, the Giants are suddenly in realistic playoff contention. Their 10-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which marks their second consecutive defeat in as many days, has put them 1.5 games behind the Mets at the time of writing, but with 13 games to go in their season, they certainly have enough time to make up that deficit before the regular season ends.

With the postseason in their sights, the Giants are loading up, calling on all hands on deck to prepare them for what is shaping up to be the most crucial stretch of the 2025 season. To that end, the Giants, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, are calling up top prospect Bryce Eldridge, a first baseman who's currently mashing in the minors.

Across three minor league levels, Eldridge has tallied 25 home runs and 84 runs batted in in 2025 while slashing .260/.331/.512. It's clear that Eldridge is knocking on the door of a call-up for the Giants, and there might not be a better time for them to do so than now, especially when they're in the middle of a crucial series against division rival Dodgers that could mean the difference between competing in October or watching the postseason from their respective couches.

Eldridge is only 20 years of age, and yet he's been displaying advanced hitting acumen against older opposition. This has led the Giants to believe that he is ready to take that next step and help them in their push for the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.

He has been displaying considerable power potential, but it will be a test, as it is for any hitter in MLB, to perform in the Giants' home park of Oracle Park.

Article Continues Below

Charing Bryce Eldridge's path to playing time for the Giants

The 16th overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, Eldridge has been a fast-riser in the minors, and he's projected for a future value of 70 when it comes to game and raw power — putting him in a spot to hit 30 to 40 home runs once he matures even further.

At present, the Giants have been cycling Rafael Devers and Wilmer Flores between first base and designated hitter. Flores has an OPS of .684 on the season, so it makes sense for Eldridge to replace him first and perhaps take a few starts from him to end the season.