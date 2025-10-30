There's no way to question Tony Vitello's enthusiasm after being hired as the new manager of the San Francisco Giants. Not only is he the new manager, but he is also the first college coach to be at the helm of a major league club.

He is coming off being a successful manager at the University of Tennessee.

On Thursday, Vitello was introduced during his first press conference in San Francisco. While there, he was joined by former Giants catcher turned Buster Posey and reflected upon a significant moment in franchise history, per SF Giants on NBCS.

Vitello brought up that he was at the seventh game of the 2014 World Series. Specifically, he remembers Alex Gordon of the Kansas City Royals securing a triple in the 9th inning. Gordon hit the ball to left field, and the ball was bobbled, leading Gordon to go to third.

However, Gordon was halted at third and didn't score when he was the tying run. Afterward, the Giants won Game 7 3-2 and their third title in five years.

When Vitello brought up that moment, Posey responded with a few words that garnered a chuckle.

“I'll second that.” Posey said.

Vitello was at Game 7 of the 2014 World Series and recalled how intense it was after Alex Gordon's triple in the ninth. Buster: "I'll second that" 😂 pic.twitter.com/WiK2LIJy79 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 30, 2025

That was the last time that the Giants won the World Series. This past year, they finished at 81-81 and missed the postseason.

Vitello is coming in following the firing of Bob Melvin.

Buster Posey made a name for himself in the 2014 World Series

It was during that World Series that Posey was a fixture at the plate and behind the plate. He was the starting catcher for virtually every game that October. On top of that, he was in the lineup batting third.

Altogether, Posey finished the series batting .182 (4-for-22) with 2 home runs, 7 RBIs, and four runs scored.

In the regular season, he batted .311 with 22 home runs and 89 RBIs while playing in 147 games.