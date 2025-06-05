Jun 5, 2025 at 2:12 AM ET

The San Francisco Giants are closely monitoring the development of their top prospect, Bryce Eldridge, as the team seeks solutions to its ongoing offensive challenges. Recently promoted to Triple-A Sacramento, Eldridge's performance is on watch as the team evaluates potential roster enhancements.

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, Buster Posey, the Giants' president of baseball operations, shared his thoughts on Eldridge’s progression.

“I still think for Bryce it's best to get reps but again, things change,” Posey said. “We'll continue to have conversations and watch his progress.”

He also spoke about the organization's commitment to helping Eldridge succeed.

“We most definitely want to put him in a position to succeed,” Posey said of Eldridge. “But yeah, ultimately the goal is to win games at the big league level.”

Posey acknowledged the young slugger’s drive and improvement.

“He wants to be great at it,” Posey said. “He still has a lot of work to do and I think he knows that as well but it's nice that he's moving in the right direction.”

Eldridge's promotion to Triple-A Sacramento comes as the Giants explore internal options to strengthen their lineup. The 20-year-old first baseman has impressed with his steady rise through the minor league system, offering a clear glimpse of his potential at the next level.

Eldridge’s rapid development is also a testament to San Francisco’s minor league system, which has emphasized plate discipline, situational hitting, and defensive fundamentals. With a strong support network that includes former players like Will Clark and Joe Panik mentoring him, the 20-year-old slugger is being groomed not just as a player, but as a potential impact piece for the major league club in the near future.

As the Giants continue to assess their roster, Eldridge's development remains a focal point. His performance at Triple-A Sacramento will be pivotal in determining the timing of his potential promotion.