The free agency market just welcomed one of its most intriguing available arms—and the Chicago Cubs inexplicably let him walk. Shota Imanaga, the 32-year-old Japanese left-handed starter who dazzled in his rookie MLB campaign, is now available after both sides declined their respective options. This bombshell represents one of the most baffling offseason decisions in recent memory, creating a unique opportunity for savvy front offices looking to add a quality mid-rotation arm at reasonable cost. While Imanaga experienced some regression in 2025, posting a 3.73 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 144.2 innings compared to his All-Star 2024 season (2.91 ERA, 174 strikeouts), he remains a reliable starting pitcher capable of giving teams 150+ innings annually.

The market for Imanaga is already heating up, with preliminary projections suggesting he'll command around $43.5 million over three years. That's a bargain compared to the top-tier free agent arms available this winter. Several teams possess both the financial resources and the immediate need to capitalize on this opportunity. Here are three franchises that should aggressively pursue the talented lefty and potentially create situations far more favorable than anything the Cubs can offer.

The obvious choice, but for perfectly logical reasons. The Dodgers have established themselves as the premier destination for Japanese talent in Major League Baseball, with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki already thriving in Los Angeles. This infrastructure advantage cannot be overstated—the Dodgers employ dedicated Japanese player operations personnel, including Will Ireton, who serves as cultural intermediary, interpreter, and player development analyst.

Adding Imanaga to a rotation featuring Ohtani, Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow would create arguably the most dominant starting five in baseball. The Dodgers won the World Series in 2025, and their organizational philosophy suggests they'll aggressively pursue depth on their pitching staff. Yamamoto's presence alone provides Imanaga with a familiar peer, while the franchise's proven ability to maximize Japanese player potential offers genuine developmental appeal.

Los Angeles's financial resources are unmatched, and they won't hesitate to outbid competitors for an All-Star-caliber talent. Imanaga could serve as their fifth starter, providing crucial innings during the regular season and allowing the organization to manage workloads for their elite arms. The Dodgers understand that you can never have too much quality starting pitching, especially given their recent injury history.

The Giants entered this offseason desperate for pitching, and that desperation has only intensified following their early playoff exit. San Francisco possesses Logan Webb and Robbie Ray anchoring the rotation, but significant depth issues loom beyond that tandem. Landen Roupp showed promise but has durability concerns, while Justin Verlander is hitting free agency and may not return to the organization.

General Manager Zack Minasian has publicly acknowledged the need for multiple starting pitcher additions, making Imanaga a perfect secondary target if the Giants miss out on the Framber Valdez or Dylan Cease sweepstakes. The Giants desperately need innings, and Imanaga has proven he can consistently deliver them at a reasonable cost.

San Francisco's park factors also work in Imanaga's favor. Coors Field is known for being pitcher-unfriendly, but the Bay Area provides more consistent wind patterns that can suppress fly balls and home runs. This was partially the Cubs' problem with Imanaga—Wrigley Field's notorious wind situation turned his fly balls into home runs more frequently than expected. A move to a more neutral park could resurrect his 2024 form.

Owner Bob Johnson has signaled willingness to spend to improve the roster, and Imanaga represents excellent value for a team that finished well out of contention in the NL West.

The Red Sox stumbled through another disappointing postseason and understand that their rotation needs reinforcement. Garrett Crochet leads the way, but the team lacks a legitimate number-two starter to complement him. Brayan Bello showed concerning inconsistencies during his playoff appearance, while Lucas Giolitio presents reliability concerns despite flashes of competence.

Shota Imanaga is officially a free agent. The Red Sox were interested in him when he initially came over from Japan. Look for them to immediately check in with him. Or the Dodgers will just get him…. pic.twitter.com/YTHayp2WvJ — Dean Ciriaco (@skippsviewdean) November 4, 2025

Boston traditionally pursues starting pitcher upgrades, and Imanaga could provide exactly what they need at a mid-rotation price point. The Red Sox likely won't land Dylan Cease or another elite free agent, making Imanaga an attractive consolation prize. He could immediately slot into their second or third rotation spot and provide stability.

Craig Breslow's front office has capital to spend following the team's inability to secure more premium offensive talent. Investing in rotation depth represents smart asset allocation for a franchise hoping to compete in an increasingly difficult AL East.

The Bottom Line

Shota Imanaga remains a quality starting pitcher entering his age-32 season. While he's not the game-changing ace that other free agents represent, he offers tremendous value and reliability. The Dodgers represent the obvious destination given their Japanese infrastructure, but the Giants and Red Sox both present compelling cases. All three teams can offer Imanaga something the Cubs could not: certainty, financial commitment, and an organizational environment that values durability and consistency from its pitching staff.