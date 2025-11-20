The San Francisco Giants stepped back into the MLB Free Agency spotlight this week as insider Jon Morosi linked the Giants to rising Japanese star Tatsuya Imai, setting off the first real spark of the offseason. The early chatter around a possible Giants pursuit of Imai gained weight when Morosi doubled down on the fit, describing why San Francisco has already placed itself near the front of the line.

“The Giants have already shown interest on Tatsuya Imai and I believe in many ways he is the perfect player for the San Francisco Giants,” Morosi said. Under the stadium lights of this winter market, comments like that do not fade quietly.

.@jonmorosi pinpoints the San Francisco Giants as an early potential suitor for Japanese RHP Tatsuya Imai. pic.twitter.com/0PxBSaJLtJ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

He didn’t stop there. Morosi also pointed to the franchise’s long-running pursuit of Japanese talent. “The Giants have tried in recent years to land a Japanese superstar whether it was Ohtani, Yamamoto. And in so many ways, Imai is I think the perfect fit for that ballpark.” It was a reminder of both ambition and frustration. Close calls. Expensive battles. And a fan base that still waits for the big international swing to finally land.

A fit the Giants can’t ignore

Tatsuya Imai’s profile only sharpens the interest of the Giants. Scouts see shades of Kodai Senga in his fastball life, his late movement, and the confidence he carries in tight moments. That comparison alone is enough to move front offices, but in San Francisco, it carries extra meaning. This is a team searching for a rotation jolt. A franchise craving the kind of presence that steadies a clubhouse and lifts a season.

The Giants have the resources. They have the need. And after years of coming up short on the Japanese market, they also have the motivation to push harder than ever. As the first wave of MLB Free Agency noise builds, the question becomes simple: is this the moment the Giants finally lands the ace it has chased for years?