On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants officially introduced Tony Vitello as their new manager. The now former manager at the University of Tennessee was gracious during his first press conference.

In the process, he gave shoutouts to some of the greats who wore the orange and black, per KNBR. Among those greats he mentioned were Barry Bonds and Willie Mays.

“I'm fully aware of the tradition that's here, Vitello said. “The excellence that's been brought here by managers like Bochy, Dusty Baker. The toughness from guys like Bumgarner, Romo… the records that have been set by guys like Bonds and Mays and Lincecum.”

From 2018 to 2025, Vitello held the reins in Tennessee. During that stretch, Vitello led the Volunteers to three College World Series appearances (2021, 2023, and 2024). In 2024, Tennessee won its first-ever College World Series.

Additionally, Vitello won two National Coach of the Year Awards in 2021 and 2022. This past year, Tennessee finished with a 46-19 record and won its second consecutive SEC title.

Meanwhile, the Giants finished with a record of 81-81. Afterward, they decided to fire Bob Melvin as manager after missing the playoffs.

As a result, Vitello makes history as the first college manager to become an MLB manager.

Tony Vitello's appreciation of the Giants' history speaks volumes

Obviously, Vitello knew what he was getting into. For him to take time out to acknowledge a few of the best means a lot, especially Bonds and Mays.

Mays was the face of the Giants when they were in New York during a golden era in baseball. His five-tool playing style, combined with his effervescent personality, endeared him to many. Of course, his famous basket catch in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series at the Polo Grounds is a legendary moment.

His godson, Barry Bonds, made quite a name for himself in the Giants organization. While a controversial figure, he has nevertheless become a more well-received personality.