The San Francisco Giants claimed 2025 World Series champion outfielder Justin Dean from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, just days after he played a small but crucial role in helping LA win back-to-back titles.

The 28-year-old was designated for assignment by the Dodgers to make room on their 40-man roster for outfielder Ryan Ward. San Francisco quickly claimed the speedy center fielder, who spent the 2025 season as a defensive specialist and pinch runner for Los Angeles. He appeared in 18 regular-season games, going 0-for-2 at the plate with a stolen base, while appearing in 13 postseason games exclusively in late-game defensive roles.

Though his offensive contributions were minimal, Dean’s defensive play became a turning point in Game 6 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. In the ninth inning, with LA clinging to a narrow lead, Toronto outfielder Addison Barger ripped a drive to deep left-center that became lodged beneath the outfield padding.

Dean quickly raised his arms to signal a dead ball, an alert play that turned a potential inside-the-park home run into a ground-rule double. Two batters later, the Blue Jays' rally ended on a double play, allowing Los Angeles to force Game 7, which they ultimately won.

Dean was a 17th-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2018 and spent seven years in their system. The Dodgers signed him to a minor league deal last December, and he responded with a productive year at Triple-A Oklahoma City, hitting .289/.378/.431 with six home runs, 27 stolen bases, and an .809 OPS across 90 games.

With the Giants, Dean joins an outfield group featuring Heliot Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee, with competition from Drew Gilbert, Luis Matos, and Jerar Encarnacion for regular at-bats. His defensive range and quickness could be a strong asset in Oracle Park’s expansive outfield.

Dean wasn’t San Francisco's only roster move. The club also claimed left-handed reliever Reiver Sanmartin from the Cincinnati Reds and designated right-hander Mason Black for assignment to open roster space. Sanmartin, 29, is coming off a successful season at Triple-A Louisville, working to a 2.67 ERA across 67⅓ innings after returning from Tommy John surgery.