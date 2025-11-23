Alabama Crimson Tide’s dominant 56-0 shutout win over Eastern Illinois in Week 13 should have been a stress-free night for the Crimson Tide. Instead, the spotlight shifted toward sophomore kicker Conor Talty, who once again found himself at the center of fan frustration.

Talty, who entered the game 11-of-17 on field goals this season, missed a 28-yard attempt late in the first quarter, a kick that struck the upright and would have extended the lead to 17-0. The misfire triggered boos from the Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd, marking the beginning of a difficult evening for the young specialist.

Talty later converted an extra point, yet boos followed again. Even as Alabama piled on points behind a strong rushing attack and smothering defensive performance, the kicking storyline lingered. The Tide ultimately handed PAT duties to freshman Peter Notaro, who converted his lone attempt late in the first half.

After the game, head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the situation directly, offering strong support for Talty when asked about the boos. He urged the Alabama fanbase to stand behind their kicker.

“I wish they'd have his back like I know our locker room has his back.” DeBoer added context on the effort Talty puts in behind the scenes, saying, “He is working hard and he had a great week of practice, I don't think he missed one all week and we'd put him all over the place… it's easy to keep plugging away and just wants everyone's support, and he's just like every other player on our football team, given everything he has.”

Those remarks served two purposes – defending his player and signaling that Talty remains the likely starter in the coming games as well. That stance will no doubt intensify the anxiety among Alabama fans, as Talty’s misses have already impacted the team’s postseason trajectory.

The Tide (9-2) dropped six spots in the latest CFP rankings after last week’s two-point loss to Oklahoma, a loss that included a costly 36-yard miss. While DeBoer continues to back his specialist publicly, the pressure surrounding Talty will only grow as the Crimson Tide enters the most critical stretch of their season.

With Auburn (5-6) up next in the Iron Bowl, followed by a potential SEC Championship matchup and possible College Football Playoff appearance, Alabama’s margin for error narrows dramatically.