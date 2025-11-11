The MLB offseason is in full swing now, and MLB teams are aiming to improve their roster for the 2026 season. The Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants were two teams capable of making the postseason last season, but could not get there. These two teams just agreed on an early offseason trade.

“The San Francisco Giants and KC Royals swap right-handed pitchers with Mason Black going to KC and Logan Martin going to SF.”

Mason Black has not had a successful start to his major league career. In 2024, he started eight games in nine appearances, ending with a 6.44 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 31 strikeouts, and 15 walks. In 2025, he made just one appearance, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing three earned runs. It's a very small sample size, but the Giants felt that it was not working, and now Black will aim to revamp his career with the Royals.

The Royals are trading Logan Martin to the Giants. Martin has yet to make his major league debut and seems to be far from doing so. He ended last season in High A+ pitching for Quad Cities. He ended with a 3.45 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 91.1 innings. He started all 22 games played on the season and established himself as someone who can be relied on. The Giants are getting someone who could be a big factor in their success down the road.

The Giants and Royals are not going to scare anyone right now in terms of lineups and starting rotations. The Royals contain Bobby Witt Jr, who is one of the best players in the game. However, the rest of the lineup is not deep enough. The Giants now have Rafael Devers, and a full season with him in the lineup will improve their chances.

If these two squads want to make the postseason in 2026, they must make more trades to improve their rosters. The Giants recently hired Tony Vitello as their new manager.