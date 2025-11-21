The San Francisco Giants are sure to make plenty of changes to their roster as Tony Vitello takes over as manager. On Friday, they added a new outfielder via trade before designating a catcher for assignment.

The Giants acquired outfielder Joey Wiemer from the Miami Marlins for cash considerations, via Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. In turn, San Francisco has designated catcher Andrew Knitzer for assignment, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Knizer appeared in 33 games for the Giants in 2025. He hit .221 with a home run and five RBIs. The catcher did hit .306 over the last 18 games of his season, but San Francisco decided to part ways. They'll continue to build around Patrick Bailey at the position barring an offseason acquisition.

Wiemer gives the Giants another option in the outfield. It may be an uphill battle to earn meaningful playing time, but he should at least get an opportunity in spring training if he lasts on the roster.

The outfielder made it into 27 games for the Marlins in 2025, hitting .236 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. He put together a standout 2023 campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting 13 home runs with 42 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. However, he hit just .204 perhaps leading to his career being in a bit of a spiral.

He'll hope to get things back on track with the Giants, who are looking to make it back into the postseason. Weimer's acquisition will likely fall under the radar based on the offseason San Francisco is expected to have. However, the Giants are hoping he can turn into a diamond in the rough.