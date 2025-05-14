The Seattle Mariners are having a solid season, but injuries are starting to creep up on them as right-hander Bryce Miller has right elbow inflammation.

“The Seattle Mariners' starting rotation, which had been so healthy the past two seasons_using just 6 starters last year_now are missing 60% of their starting rotation with Bryce Miller joining Logan Gilbert and George Kirby on the injured list,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list after undergoing an MRI, and everything looked structurally good. He's hoping that he can return on May 27, which is the first day that he can be activated from the IL. The last time Miller started was May 11, as he allowed seven runs on eight hits over five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After the game, Miller admitted that he had been dealing with arm soreness and back tightness, and that those injuries had been lingering throughout the season.

“Today, I felt good going into the game, obviously, and just kind of third or fourth inning, I kind of had some stuff that didn't feel good and didn't feel normal, like I have in the past,” Miller said.

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said that he also expects Miller to return around the minimum 15 days.

“We don’t think it’s serious,” Hollander said. “… We want to do the right thing for Bryce and make sure we get this taken care of.”

Miller has a 5.22 ERA with 35 strikeouts to 21 walks over eight starts this season, covering 39 2/3 innings.

The hope is that the Mariners can get some healthy bodies, as George Kirby was shut down in spring training and began the year on the IL with shoulder inflammation. Kirby is now pitching twice on a rehab assignment with Tacoma. Logan Gilbert is on the IL with a right flexor strain and hasn't pitched since April 25, but had his first bullpen session on May 13.