The Seattle Mariners paid tribute to former player Ichiro Suzuki on Saturday, by retiring his jersey. Suzuki wore the no. 51 jersey in Seattle. The Mariners are doing something quite unique, however, and retiring that same exact jersey number again next year for pitcher Randy Johnson.

“For nine years, that was the only number I had in Japan,” Suzuki said Saturday, per the Associated Press. “(No.) 51 was my identity. But I knew that number already had a rich history here.”

Johnson threw the franchise's first no-hitter in 1990 and won the Mariners' first Cy Young Award in 1995, per the Associated Press. He left Seattle in 1998 for the Houston Astros. He also spent time in his long, illustrious career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Montreal Expos.

Johnson was in attendance for Suzuki's jersey retirement ceremony, at T-Mobile Park. Suzuki plans to return the favor in 2026, when Johnson gets honored.

“I'm grateful to Randy for attending my ceremony today,” Suzuki said. “It will be a great honor to attend his next season.”

The Mariners are also planning to build a statue for Suzuki at the park.

Ichiro Suzuki had a stellar career with the Mariners

Suzuki played with the Mariners in two separate stints. He joined the team in 2001, after playing in Japan for several years before that. Suzuki won the American League Rookie of the Year award in the 2001 campaign. He was also the AL MVP that season.

The Hall of Famer then left Seattle in 2012, only to join the team again in 2018. He finished his career in Seattle, playing his final Major League Baseball season in 2019.

Suzuki finished his MLB career with 117 home runs, and 780 RBIs. He scored 1,420 runs and collected more than 3,000 hits. He spent time with the Mariners, New York Yankees, and Miami Marlins.

Even though he played with other teams, Suzuki is beloved by Mariners fans. He is considered to be one of Seattle's own. Suzuki shares that sentiment.

“What's up, Seattle!” Suzuki screamed when announced for his jersey retirement ceremony. “I am so grateful to be here today, to receive this highest of honors.”

Suzuki is now the third Mariners player to have his number retired by the team. The other two are Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez. In a video tribute, Griffey poked a little fun at Suzuki on Saturday.

“Congratulations on being inducted into the Hall of Fame and having your number retired,” Griffey said in the video. “It's about damn time. I mean, what took you so long? I've been there for five years.”

Suzuki will certainly have to wait no longer.