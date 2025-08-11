The wins keep on coming for the Seattle Mariners. On Sunday, the Mariners stretched their win streak to seven games by taking down the Tampa Bay Rays via a 6-3 score at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. That victory also sealed a three-game Seattle sweep of the visiting Rays.

Right-hander Bryan Woo took the pitching win, his second this August and 10th overall in the 2025 MLB regular season, thus far. But there was more to Woo's start than those numbers. By going six innings long on the mound versus the Rays, the 25-year-old Woo became just the first pitcher in six years to pull off an impressive feat.

“He’s the first pitcher since Clayton Kershaw in 2019 to start the season with 23 straight starts of 6+ innings,” the MLB's social media team posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Against Tampa Bay, Woo got charged for three earned runs on seven hits (one home run) while striking out nine Rays hitters and allowing just a walk through 99 pitches. Seattle's offense backed him up with ample offense early on, with Cal Raleigh launching a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Eugenio Suarez added to Woo's run support with a two-run single in the same frame.

Seattle's bullpen made sure to preserve the lead and not waste Woo's effort, with Caleb Ferguson, Carlos Vargas and Matt Brash combining for three scoreless innings on the mound and three strikeouts. Ferguson and Vargas each earned a hold while Brash collected his third save of the season.

Woo's longevity in games can be partly explained by his low walk rate. Among qualified starting pitchers this season, Woo's 4.6 percent walk rate is fourth-fewest in the big leagues, per FanGraphs.

Woo wasn't the only Mariners player to have a notable feat on Sunday. Raleigh's home run, his 45th of the season, tied him with Cincinnati Reds legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench for second all-time in most home runs in a campaign.

The hard-hitting Raleigh is now just three home runs away from tying the all-time record, which Salvador Perez still holds. Perez had 48 blasts in the 2021 MLB season