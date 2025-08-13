The New Orleans Saints finally got some positive news after a rough injury night in their NFL preseason opener. Offensive lineman Trevor Penning was carted off the field during New Orleans’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a foot injury. Thankfully, Penning is expected to miss only a few weeks.

The initial scene sparked fears of a major setback for the 2022 first-round pick. However, Penning’s diagnosis offers hope that he can return early in the regular season, possibly as soon as Week 1. With two preseason games and a bye week before the opener, his recovery timeline could align with the start of the regular season.

Penning played 20 snaps against the Chargers and did not allow a single pressure at his new position of left guard. The Saints moved him inside this offseason after he struggled to find consistency at tackle. Early returns had been promising, with coaches praising his physicality and improved technique during training camp.

The Saints have heavily invested in Trevor Penning

The team invested significant draft capital to select Penning with the 19th overall pick in 2022. Injuries have slowed his development. He's dealt with a torn ligament and a Lisfranc fracture in his rookie year. This latest injury is unrelated to those setbacks. So, the relatively short recovery timeline is viewed as a major relief for a player in an important season.

While Penning recovers, depth options will get more opportunities. Dillon Radunz has primarily backed him up at guard but was asked to fill in at tackle against Los Angeles, where he struggled. With time at his natural position, he could showcase why the Saints brought him in.

New head coach Kellen Moore has emphasized building a stable offensive line to protect whichever young quarterback wins the preseason battle between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough. Both passers are expected to benefit from Penning’s eventual return.

For now, the Saints will be without their starting left guard for the remainder of the preseason. But the news that Penning will miss weeks rather than months is a welcome development. Especially for a team looking to build momentum heading into the regular season.